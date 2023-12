Friday 1 December

My friend points out that strength is measured by stillness in moments of uncertainty.

Saturday 2 December

Overheard: If you’re going to make goals for 2024, don’t make any past June. No one can see that far ahead.

Sunday 3 December

I’m editing a new interview with Tina Roth Eisenberg and keep replaying the line, “Fun is contagious, confide…