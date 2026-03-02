Thursday 1 January

Earlier in the year, I threw a funeral-themed party with some friends to let go of our regrets. Today, we threw a birthday-themed party and made wishes instead of resolutions.

Friday 2 January

I notice my date is really good at giving compliments and offering thoughtful observations. I ask him if it’s something that has come naturally or if it’s something he has cultivated. He tells me that a few years ago he made a conscious effort to start saying what he was thinking: “Once you can better understand your feelings or thoughts about things, you develop the confidence to share them, and start trusting that maybe the very thing you have to say could be the very thing someone wants to hear.”

Sunday 4 January

My intelligent, tenacious and beautiful friend, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove most of the tumour, tells me that her partner of two years broke up with her just after Christmas—he can’t see a future together if her life expectancy is now shortened.

It’s o…