Monday 1 September

For months, my neighbour has had a pair old tyres hanging over the fence. I find the way they protrude at the entryway to my apartment visually irritating. Just as I’d come to accept the unsightliness, today I noticed they’d had been moved to a more discreet position.

Sometimes the smallest shift can make all the difference.

Tuesday 2 September

Overheard: “Depression is the opposite of expression.”

Wednesday 3 September

I come across the term witherwill—the longing to be free from the relentless demands and expectations of modern life. If our will is to whither, can we then seek a slower, more meaningful and connected life?

Thursday 4 September

Overheard: “Grass is greener where you water it.”

Friday 5 September

Isn’t it sort of strange that to fall asleep, we have to first pretend to be asleep? Maybe we can try that with other things, too—to be prolific, to be fit, to be beautiful, maybe we can first pretend to be so, until such pretending makes it so.

Saturday 6 September

To …