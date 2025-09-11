Sunday 1 June

I wake up to a text from my friend Bethany with well wishes for the first day of winter—as she puts it, a magical season of crisp air, warm coats, and silvery light. “May nothing or no-one make it a winter of your discontent,” she writes, paraphrasing Shakespeare.



May you find contentment in whatever season you’re in, dear reader.

Monday 2 June

A friend describes a hard-won lesson as “a gift in horrible wrapping” and I’m reminded of the Mary Oliver poem: “Someone I loved once gave me / a box full of darkness. / It took me years to understand / that this, too, was a gift.”

Tuesday 3 June

A small collection of quietly devastating things I overheard recently:

“Something was right in front of me, and I didn’t reach for it.”

“I dunno, I just thought my entire life would be different.”

“I would do it all so differently now.”

“What do we do with the tragedy of what-if?”

Wednesday 4 June

Maybe the question is not what should I do? but rather, what do I want?

Thursday 5 June

Doing things consi…