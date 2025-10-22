“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, the encountering may be the very experience which creates the vitality and the power to endure.” — Maya Angelou

It’s been 1,000 days since I took even a sip of alcohol.

“You should throw a party,” says my friend.

I laugh, because we both know it was parties that led me to realise I don’t have any limits when it comes to drinking.

I remember feeling almost itchy as I waited for other people to finish their drinks so we could get another round.

I remember being the one who drank the most, slurred the most, regretted the most.

I remember not being able to remember, and the crushing hangovers that followed.

Now, having attended dozens of parties completely sober, I’ve realised there is a low hum of social anxiety ever-present when I’m at a party.

Maybe I used to drink as much as I did just to squash it, but now I can feel it’s there, a steady tune.

That’s the gift and the curse of sobriety—you finally greet your feelings.

The downside is having to then feel without numbing.

The upside is that you can actually do something about those feelings.

Feeling my feelings over the last 1,000 days has led me to many insights, big and small.

One is that more often than not, I’d prefer sitting with friends around a tree than attending a party.

Another is that without a hangover clouding my view, I can now see a clear cycle influencing my moods.

Another has been embracing a daytime season. In my case, this was both literal—my social life and hobbies reorientated to the day—and also figurative as I intentionally let the light in.

I don’t subscribe to wasted days, but a consequence of my drinking was that sometimes I wouldn’t even see the day because I couldn’t get out of bed until it was evening again.

Now, irrespective of whether I’m feeling joyful or tired, I am always in the day.

This has meant that I notice my days more, too.

A month or two into my sobriety, I started noting down small moments each day that might otherwise pass me by. Over the years, this practice has become a treasured ritual that not only serves as a personal record of the ebb and flow of life but an invitation to notice the ordinary and the extraordinary within each day.

It’s taught me that it just takes one small thing from the day to remind ourselves that nothing is ever wasted.

Here, I’d like to make a diversion because I’m aware this account of my stint at sobriety is sounding rather effortless and revelatory.

In some ways, it has been. As I’ve written about previously, I found delight in my abstinence.

But I was only able to find such delight and ease after many, many failures and the very important reframe that followed: