"Art and love are the same thing: It's the process of seeing yourself in things that are not you." — Chuck Klosterman

Ten years ago, as a new graduate, I could not find paid work in my chosen field of journalism.

As well as applying for countless roles, I did odd jobs, unpaid internships, and commuted for hours to do underpaid copywriting gigs.

Then it struck me—if I couldn’t find the job I wanted, I had to create it.

It’s now been exactly ten years since I started my first labour of love. In June 2014, I shared my first interview for Extraordinary Routines—a self-devised project where I spoke to creative people I admired about how they built the life they wanted, and what that looked on a given day.

My side project debut from June, 2014

As someone who is slow to begin things, there was a familiar mix of procrastination, doubt, and hesitation before I launched the project, but I distinctly remember my friend and the debut interviewee Spencer Harrison reminding me to embrace progress over perfection.

I’m glad 25-year-old me took that advice and finally put the creative project into the world, because it’s shaped so much of my life. Not just my work as an independent writer, but my friendships, skillsets, and experiments in how to be more fully alive.

I was never prolific with Extraordinary Routines. I never devised a content calendar or had a consistent output, but that’s the very thing that allowed it to be sustainable over the long term.

To get ahead in many creative industries, we are implicitly or explicitly encouraged to cut our teeth for free. This can have the ripple effect of limiting vital experience and opportunities to those who can afford to work for nothing. While I was able to do a couple of unpaid internships, it was both unsustainable and disheartening.

It was liberating to trade unpaid work for other people, for unpaid work on something of my own. In this way, a labour of love can be empowering—because it’s an unpaid internship you do for yourself, you can decide when to pick it up or put it down as time and curiosity allows. What’s more, it’s something you get to call your own and take with you as you build your career.

With my first labour of love, I slowly and surely created a strong enough foundation that it helped me land a dream job as a writer and editor in the arts industry.

While working full-time, I scaled back the series but kept adding to it, bit by bit, and it led to other opportunities. Over the span of more than half a decade of publishing Extraordinary Routines, I slowly and surely built something that led to speaking gigs, freelancing writing, columns, and eventually a generous book deal. The labour of love also spawned more labours of love—a podcast called Routines & Ruts and an event series called Side Project Sessions where people came to work on their own labours of love together.

I’ve certainly had the experience of a labour of love changing my career trajectory, but that doesn’t mean success is guaranteed.

For every idea or project that leads to something, there are countless that don’t.

I have a plethora of ideas that are yet to see the light of day.

I have pitched projects that didn’t get up.

I have applied for residencies, grants, and mentorships, and never received one.

Yes, there is love when it comes to our ideas and creative projects, but there is also labour. For something to be sustainable, I’ve found there needs to be an equilibrium between exertion and desire.

Recently, I had to pause my latest labour of love because the balance was off.

I’d started the podcast

because I wanted to apply the same curiosity about our working lives to our social lives. I was excited by the plethora of themes, the people I could speak to, the solace the project could provide others navigating the pitfalls and pleasures of friendship. I loved what I made, but the labour—being the sole producer, researcher, host, editor, and mixer of the podcast—without enough support, was unsustainable.

Even as a published author, an independent writer with a “bestseller badge” on Substack, a large-ish (albeit stagnant) Instagram following, sometimes things don’t work out, or don’t work out for now.

I’m sharing this because we’re rarely privy to the things that don’t work. We see the book, the podcasts, the newsletter, the columns, the whatever, and think someone has it sorted, not realising they still have so much further to go.

A labour of love can be empowering, but it can also be exhausting working for yourself for free, never receiving a pay cheque for the work you do, and navigating the uncertainty of whether it will one day work out. I often find myself asking, when does a labour of love become undervaluing your own labour?

Relatedly, I appreciated

of

sharing a

. She writes:

“I think the most difficult thing I’ve come to realize as I’ve been ruminating on one year of The Purse is that I’ve been greatly undervaluing my own work, and that allows others to undervalue me.”

I’ve wrestled with similar quandaries. I know a labour of love is primarily done for the love, but when you have honed various skills and provide valuable things, does putting a monetary value on them make them more valuable to people?

I haven’t quite landed at the answer there, but perhaps what I’ve honed is to protect my own sense of equilibrium—which sometimes means pressing pause on the things I love.

Still, I hesitated with this latest pause of the podcast, because whether real or imagined, it feels as if there is a societal expectation to keep going with the things we start.

Yet if life is about trying things to figure out what we enjoy, then we have to be okay with starting and stopping, beginning and ending, picking up and putting down.

Perhaps it’s hard to know when to stop and start because we are told if we just stick at it—if we just keep going—we will be successful.

Sometimes that works out to be true. Brandon Stanton and Tim Ferriss’s conversation around perseverance always stayed with me—they spoke about the early days of Humans of New York when Brandon spent all day, every day for two years walking around New York asking people if he could take their portraits. Some days, it was soul-crushing—he had no money, nobody was paying attention, and he didn't know anybody in the city. But something got him through:

“The only thing that I think kept me from thinking about the possibility of failing was doing it, was just photographing. And so, whenever I started to think, “Is this gonna work? Is it not gonna work?” I’d just go out and photograph. That was my only way of keeping those wolves away of, “Is this ultimately going to be a success? Am I wasting my time? Am I stupid?” The only way to keep those away was to go out and work.”

On a much smaller scale, I’ve experienced a similar thing—navigating the doubt just long enough to experience tangible success.

But sometimes this pressure to keep going means we are running just to stand still.

Just because we started something with love, doesn’t mean we’re going to love it forever.

Sometimes we are still in love, but it’s not the right time, or circumstances make it difficult to find the time.

Any which way, it’s not a failure to put a side project to the side.

After a decade of starting various projects, I’ve had to learn to be okay with things looking like a failure.

I’ve had to learn to listen to myself—to know when to pause, when to keep going, when to admit something isn’t working.

I’ve had to remind myself that things happen at different times for people, to take the long view, to be patient.

I continue to do things for love because I want to build a life in which I continue to create opportunities rather than wait for them, but I also have to accept such a life comes with fluctuations in time, curiosity, and financial support.

In many ways, I’m in awe of the 25-year-old me who started something, who didn’t wait, who followed her desire to speak to people about how they get through the day.

Lately, I’ve been thinking of channelling more of her into my work today—to step back into her boldness.

Only now, even with the stops and starts, the pauses and the so-called failures, I have something to offer her too, and that’s every lesson from all my labours of love.

I now know, but don’t always remember, that every abandoned side project, every failed experiment, every forgotten labour of love, creates and shapes you.

While recognition and remuneration can propel you, I have to remind myself that the true purpose of a labour of love is to create something for yourself and to enjoy what you’re doing. If it’s stressful, put it down for a while, or turn to something else you love doing instead.

Above all, trust the timing of things, because you don’t know where the things you do for love will lead you.