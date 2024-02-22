“If you do with conviction the next and most necessary thing, you are always doing something meaningful and intended by fate.” — Carl G Jung

In moments where I don’t know what to do with my life, I try to remember the only thing I know to be true: take the next, small step.

It sounds like obvious advice. We might have heard it a hundred times over. And yet, in the moments we need it most, it’s often overlooked in favour of something more complex, more certain.

It’s almost as if we believe only elaborate advice can be salient. I don’t have time to take the next small step when I have my entire life to figure out!

I personally spent a long time looking for more detailed instructions for my life. Yet as my book explores, I didn’t find any.

After speaking to hundreds of creative individuals that I admired, it became clear that we must find our own way.

There is no prescription, no blueprint—our lives are composed by taking the next small step, and then the next.

Our desires, our wants, our pursuits are paved this way. As psychoanalyst Carl G Jung once replied to a woman asking for guidance on how to live:

“Your questions are unanswerable because you want to know how one ought to live. One lives as one can. There is no single, definite way for the individual which is prescribed for him or would be the proper one […] If you always do the next thing that needs to be done, you will go most safely and sure-footedly along the path prescribed by your unconscious.”

There have been times, as I mentioned, that I’ve dismissed this advice as too simplistic. But there have also been times I’ve revered the instruction.

I baked this wisdom into a coworking event series I hosted a few years ago. It was straightforward—pick one thing, do it for the next forty-five minutes, take a break, do the next thing.

When I’m overwhelmed by my to do list (or life) I’ll often recreate those sessions with a friend, either in person or online. Aside from being an effective way to cajole myself—and those who join me—into taking the next step, it’s also a way to illustrate that we can only ever do one thing at a time.

When we pursue the perfect system or routine, we think it will allow us to do more. But no matter how long and unruly the to-do list, how adept we get at multitasking, how elaborate our productivity systems may be—we can only ever take things step by step.

It’s a fool’s pursuit to think there is some way around this—some way to figure out our lives in advance—beyond trying one thing, and then another.

This isn’t to dismiss reflection—after all, this newsletter is an ode to ruminating! Sometimes our lives can become a blur if we do the next thing, and the next, and the next, without pausing to consider if it’s the most necessary thing.

So, how do we know what the “next and most necessary thing” is?

We can learn to trust ourselves, get out of the indecision spiral, and be open to experimenting and collecting mistakes—knowing it will be revealed along the way.

Other times, we might know what to do, and still don’t feel motivated. What then?

I try to remember to do the thing that feels good. It can feel like an indulgence, but when we experience inertia, the point is to find what feels alive and move towards that, bit by bit.

We don’t have to wait until we feel good to do something—we can do something to feel good now. We can turn to a private joy, we can made a task smaller and less daunting, we can try something new.

I think the trouble is that we confuse doing the thing that feels good with abandoning all the things we need to do or should do. We overlook that being in a state of worry, panic or overwhelm isn’t helping us take the next step—we’re running just to stand still.

Taking the next step isn’t always easy. But when we are stuck, perhaps it’s all the more reason to do the thing that feels good so that it can prime us for the difficult thing.

Better to accept that we will not get through our to-do list because it is infinite, but we can set things aside and do the best we can with what we deem important right now.

Better to accept that we won’t ever really know what to do with our lives. Instead of searching endlessly for the instructions, we can simply do the next and most necessary thing.

Do one thing sessions — a new offering for paid supporters?

I’m considering recreating the coworking events I mentioned as a bonus for the paid supporters of this newsletter.

For those not familiar with the previous sessions, the idea is that we would meet online once a week (likely a Sunday evening EST / Monday morning AEDT) to work on a small task of our own choosing. I’ll kick things off with an inspiring reflection, and then set a timer for 45-minutes so we can each take a step (alone, but together!) on our next and most necessary thing.

Does that sound like a thing you need? Let me know your thoughts below!