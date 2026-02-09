Dailyness

/ˈdeɪ.li.nəs/ • noun (also dailiness)

the ordinary quality of life every day

Thank you for all the lovely feedback about the launch of Dailyness last month.

In case you missed it, my two newsletters—On Things and A social life, with friends—are now combined under this new umbrella.

This way, Dailyness can explore the many different lives within out lives—our creative life, social life, inner life, love life, and our vital life—and how we can pay better attention to each, day by day.

A social life, with friends podcast episodes are still available wherever you like to listen, and the collection of essays have been added to the archive:

Our days are composed of the things we do, the people we interact with, the ways we respond, the questions we ask, the lessons we accumulate.

Dailyness invites you to inspect how these seemingly ordinary qualities of everyday life shape not just our days, but who we are.

Things from the day

Below, you’ll find a fresh selection of my daily observations, a writing habit I’ve nurtured for over 1,000 days.

For those not yet familiar, I share these bite-sized reflections to offer you a moment to ponder the often overlooked and ordinary qualities of everyday life.

Monday 19 January

I’m coming back from the supermarket when I bump into my friend Jeff. A few days ago, he’d wrapped up a career milestone doing illustration for a major sponsor of the Australian Open. I say he must be really proud, and he says he is really proud, and I feel really proud for him.

We part, and I think about how when we are truly proud of ourselves, it’s not so much about the accomplishment as it is the qualities that get us there—tenacity, character, practice. As my friend Jeff proves, we are always on an ascent if we just keep at it.

Tuesday 20 January

Overheard: “Not every part of your life arrives at once.”

Wednesday 21 January

A hard-truth from my brother: “The reason the person you’re comparing yourself to is so successful is because they’re not wasting their time comparing themselves to you.”

Thursday 22 January

We’re talking about the sense of rigidity people can have around goals—feeling like a failure for only doing 9,000 instead of 10,000 steps, for instance—when a new acquaintance, simply asks: “Must we, though?”

Must we really obsess about perfection instead of focusing on the process? Must we really fret about optimising before we’ve even started? Must we really forget we can do what can with what we have?

Saturday 24 January

My parents once dreamed of moving to the countryside to have a big garden, veggie patch, and chickens, but chose to downsize and live in an apartment instead.

Now, in a tiny patch of dirt, they’ve made a memory garden—my grandma’s black velvet rose and frangipani that’s been planted and replanted in every house they’ve lived. Succulents from my brother in Canberra. Lilies from our childhood home. Red geraniums from a dear family friend.

Maybe some dreams simply resize to fit the shape of our lives.

Sunday 25 January

On the way back from the beach, I ask my friends Ruby and Oli to tell me the story of how they met. They were both on an exchange in Berlin, and hung out as pals for a few months before getting together after a night out. They were soon inseparable, and yet it was finite—they’d only have six months together before they’d both have to return to their respective homes on opposite sides of the globe.

“We spoke about it briefly, but because it felt so good to be together, we just decided to cross that bridge when we got to it,” the couple explained.

It’s so refreshing to remember that instead of thwarting something before it’s even begun, you can put all the scenario planning aside and just see where something goes.

Monday 26 January

There’s a list I keep in the Notes app of my phone titled, Failures of Courage.

I stumbled upon it the other week, and thought it’s time to create a new list, Small Successes of Courage. Here’s a beginning:

Enjoyed talking to a stranger at an event, so I wrote down my email and passed it to him when I left.

Felt tired on a Sunday afternoon, but finished the tedious task anyway.

Asked a friend for a favour, instead of pushing on alone.

Tuesday 27 January

“The main concern of philosophy,” says my professor, “is not so much with being, but with what the French call peut-étre, or what may be.”

Wednesday 28 January

A date gets in touch to say while he thinks I’m cute and clever, he doesn’t want to go on any more dates. I’d already deduced as much, and felt similarly, yet was curious. In effort to add to my Small Successes of Courage list, I decided to ask him if there was any particular reason why he lost interest. Dating is data, as they say.

He pointed to a conversation we had that went a bit askew. I think a past-me would have blamed myself entirely for not quite saying the right thing. But now, I can see it’s simply that we’re not a match. You can’t say the wrong thing to the right person.

Friday 30 January

Overheard: “I want to do more with my life than worry about someone else’s business.”

Saturday 31 January

After we finish eating the buttermilk roast chicken I’ve made, my friend makes the very polite move to do the dishes. I insist she sits back down, digests, and chats to me. The Spanish word sobremesa speaks to the tradition of lingering at the table after a meal to talk, connect, deepen the moment. The dishes can wait.

Sunday 1 February

We are fallible people in a giant ping ball machine with other fallible people, and we bump into each other constantly, making fumbles and fouls. It can be exhilarating and frustrating, enlightening and devastating, but before we know it we are being pinged right off to another corner. What you give might not come back to you from the same place. You don’t need to take anything on from anyone else. Try to let the clashes propel you instead of annoy you.

Monday 2 February

I love that the internet is reminding us that “you can just do things”—and you can also just quit things, too. You can quit drinking, quit comparing yourself, quit being around certain people. It’s the same thing. Do, or don’t do, there is no should.

Tuesday 3 February

Distraction, when employed wisely, can be a brilliant antidote to any spiral. You rarely solve things by spinning, so just go make lunch, have a nap, read Wuthering Heights.

Wednesday 4 February

At The Moth, a storyteller named James shared a heartfelt reflection on the end of his marriage, bookended with this pearl: “Truth is the most beautiful sound a human can make.”

Thursday 5 February

I keep encountering messages about the importance of being good-humoured.

This charming reel: “The secret to having a good time everywhere you go is to switch from being mad about stuff, to being mildly entertained by everything.”

And this line from the film Daddio: “Like, when something happens, and you got a choice. That choice to get pissed off or to laugh it off, she'd laugh. She'd choose to laugh every time.”

We strive to be many things—successful, attractive, independent—but choosing to be mildly entertained, to laugh it off, to be good-humoured, is maybe the most freeing.

Friday 6 February

“I wish I started that years ago.” Oh, but what about the other things you did start?

“I haven’t met the expectations of my own life.” Oh, but what about all those wonderful things you did unexpectedly?

“I feel haunted by my own potential.” Oh, but don’t you see, potential can never be behind you?

Saturday 7 February

I’m visiting some family friends who used to run a pub in the countryside. Since closing their doors, they’re often badgered by well-meaning locals who will ask them what happened, what they plan to do with the pub, and if they might reopen.

It can be a bit exhausting to repeat the answers. But behind the questions, I think, is appreciation. You made a difference to this community. What you did was important. We miss it. Sometimes we mistake love for pestering, or pester instead of showing love.

Sunday 8 February

I read an NY Times article about what a man named Brian has learned about the good life, in light of his cancer diagnosis. It’s simple: forming close relationships and living as if time is limited.

To illustrate the point, Brian recalls his grandmother’s funeral, who lived all her life in her childhood home and ventured out mainly to the parish across the street—y.

“But when I went to Cincinnati for her funeral, the church, a big church, was standing room only,” Brian said. “And I thought, this quiet woman who rarely traveled outside a one-mile radius touched all of these people. And I thought how nice that was — that you can be a simple person, living a simple life, and affect all these people.”

Simple is often the most impactful.

