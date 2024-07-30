When: Some days towards the end of July

People met: 4

Places visited: The Barbican, George Inn, Hackney Downs Park

Seen: After Sex at Arcola Theatre

Repeated: Elderflower cordial with San Pellegrino

Last year, I put a reminder in my calendar to check if applications had opened for an introduction to playwriting course with one of my favourite theatre companies in London.

I’d check the website, see there were no updates, and methodically move the reminder along. Last week, I checked again and saw the deadline was Friday.

With everything I’m trying to do to establish my new life in London—settle into a space, find more work, meet with people, meet deadlines, go on dates, build a social life—I didn’t know how I was going to write a scene from an unimagined play in a week, so it quickly fell to the bottom of my to-do list.

I pinch at the centre of a weed lodged between the paving stones and pull, revealing a root as long as spaghetti. I’m chatting to Izzy, one of my new housemates, about the things we’ve been avoiding.

Afternoons this week had been spent working on the garden ahead of the landlord coming on Friday for the first time in years. We’d both let other priorities recede to clear away cobwebs and prune, perhaps because the sense of accomplishment feels more tangible than the things we are both trying to do, which is get our lives together.

During a tea break on Thursday afternoon, I tell Izzy about the playwriting course—how it was a shame, really, to have let the deadline pass by.

She asks me why I don’t just try and write a scene. I haven’t known Izzy long, but she’s astute and doesn’t let me run with my excuses. She’s also a sharp critic, has read screenplays in her spare time, and told me in another life she might have loved to be a writer rather than a doctor.

We decide to meet again at 4.30 pm that afternoon to continue tidying the backyard. I go to my room, open the Word document where I keep my diary and write out an encounter as a scene. It’s 4.36 pm when I realise that I have a draft and it’s time to wipe windows and sweep debris into neat piles.

Later, at dinner, Izzy kindly reads the scene. I then tell her the extended, real-life version of the scene, and she says encouragingly that it needs that detail.

In the morning on Friday, it didn’t feel doable to finish writing a scene, format it, and then write an 850-word statement of purpose to accompany the application—all alongside meetings and the looming deadline of the garden. I go for a short run and think about it—what am I doing? I need to focus. I need to finish my next book proposal, I need to work more, I don’t need to write a play. I decide not to submit the application.

It’s just after 9 am when I come back in. Izzy says good morning and I ask how she’s going. She tells me she wrote a scene of a play— just woke up and wrote a scene.

My stomach twitches with awe and envy at such ease.

She tells me that the hard bit for her is the statement of purpose, because she’s not a writer. I step into my comfort zone and deliver a pep talk.

I get ready for my meetings, and email the application link to Izzy with the subject line: Do it girl, why not! Life is short! You've written a scene—you're a writer! X

I ride to my meeting—an entirely new London has opened up to me since getting a bicycle.

I think about how this application was in my calendar for a year.

I think about how quick I was to abandon my draft scene.

I think about how reflexively I can encourage someone else to push through their feelings of doubt, and how easily I become ensconced in my own.

I return from my meetings in the early afternoon with an hour or so before the landlord is due. Izzy is having lunch in the kitchen and we speak again about how the application is going. She admits she’s getting caught up writing the statement of purpose because she gets tangled about whether she deserves it.

“But it’s not asking why you deserve it,” I say to Izzy, swinging back into pep-talk mode.

“It’s asking why you want it. Keep it about your own desire. Why don’t you just spend 25 minutes doing stream-of-conscious writing about why you want to do it?”

Why don’t I take my own advice?

It’s now late afternoon, the landlord has just left, and Izzy asks me how I’m getting on with the application.

“I decided this morning not to do it.”

Surprised, she asks me why.

“My scene was bad and I didn’t have time.”

“It wasn’t bad,” she says.

Still, there is doubt.

The 5 pm deadline for the application is approaching, and I check how Izzy is going. She joins me at the kitchen table while I eat a tuna, basil, cherry tomato and rosso pesto pasta—a very late lunch or early dinner.

“Oh, it’s 850 characters, not words,” says Izzy.

The stomach twitch returns. I didn’t think I had time to write 850 words for the statement of purpose, but 850 characters? I could have done that, but I didn’t.

I keep myself busy around the kitchen because I don’t want my own despondency to distract Izzy from finishing. I do the dishes. Then she announces she’s submitted the application and I say congratulations and mean it, but I keep the conversation moving forward so my self-reproach doesn’t show. We talk about what we have planned for the evening and I mention I’m keen to head out, get some sun, maybe see a play at Arcola Theatre.

“I should go freshen up,” I say.

Ten minutes later, Izzy calls out to ask if I want some elderflower cordial with San Pellegrino—it’s been our drink of the week.

She hands me a full pint glass with jangly ice cubes and we head out into the garden. She asks me how I’m feeling. She can intuit these things—she’d make a great playwright.

I tell her I’m holding two feelings—I’m genuinely happy she followed her desire, in awe that she did it in a day, and very excited to see what comes of it—but at the same time, I’m disappointed in myself for giving up on something so easily.

“I wish I had asked how you were going earlier—we could have talked, I could have given you a little nudge,” she tells me.

She would have—I see that so clearly now. Speaking to the truth of how I was feeling could have turned things around. But instead, I did that thing where I conceal what I need to give myself by giving it to someone else.

We hug, and we look around at the pristine garden.

“We accomplished a lot this week—we should feel proud,” she says, not just talking about the garden. We laugh at something, and it feels good to have shared.

I take myself to see After Sex written by Siofra Dromgoole at Arcola Theatre. The manoeuvring between private thoughts, playful post-coital conversations and difficult decisions is both funny and captivating.

I walk home and think that what I really want to do is write into this—into the depths of feelings, the things I’m attending, the conversations I’m having, the new life I’m building. I want to write about the living I’m doing as I’m doing it. I want to write the London diary.

And so I get home, climb into bed, and write the thing I want to write.

Welcome to the London diary.