A symptom of being stuck, for me, is asking ‘how’ repeatedly.

How do I take the next step?

How do I build my career?

How do I shape the life I want?

Alongside my appeals to search engines, I’ve put how-to questions to people—how do you find time for creative work? How did you meet your partner? How do you make it through the day?

And I’m not alone. Our culture is obsessed with the question of how. How to get rich, how to find your passion, how to parent, how to get famous, how to be more productive, how to be healthy, how to be attractive, how to be happy.

Yet, even after asking what must be thousands of iterations of the question across my projects, podcast and book, I often need to remind myself that the most inspiring answers don’t usually come from asking how.

This may be because such questions are often futile. Asking how can be a way to attempt to control the uncontrollable.

Instead of simply being in it, we can get caught in a loop of overthinking the how of life. I’m reminded of a line in the film Under the Tuscan Sun, where the eccentric actress Katherine, played by Lindsay Duncan, tells the protagonist, Frances, “Listen, when I was a little girl I used to spend hours looking for ladybugs. Finally, I’d just give up and fall asleep in the grass. When I woke up, they were crawling all over me.”

The details of our lives are like those ladybugs. They aren’t found by asking how how how when you’re feeling listless on a Thursday afternoon; they find us. That’s not to sound fatalistic but rather acknowledge that timing, place and circumstance play a part in how things unfold. The details are woven together with surprise and synchronicity, alongside our plans and desires.

For instance, there’s nothing I find more inspiring than when someone says, “If you’d have told me a year ago that this would be my life, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

There’s so much life in that utterance. It’s plump with possibilities and adventure and delight. It’s the juicy stuff. It proves that things can turn around in an instant, that change is possible, that we can get the things we want—even if we don’t quite know how.

So often, the how is just guesswork. Even in our own attempts to find it in retrospect, we’re just connecting faint outlines of things. Yet we ask others how they’ve made a life as if they’re not just doing the same sort of guesswork, too.

Every how contains various threads, responses, and circumstances that make it impossible for one answer to apply to us all. Yet we’re bombarded by various claims and promised answers that come with a price tag attached.

That’s not to say that investing in learning from others doesn’t have value, or that we should resign any attempts to glean information. Asking how has a remarkable way of nurturing and growing curiosities, yielding new insights, and filling the gaps in our knowledge. It can help us solve both complex and mundane problems.

But we also need to recognise when asking how is keeping us stuck. In our endless search for answers, we can meander forever down paths of products, online courses, packaged dreams, and hollow accolades.

When I keep asking everybody else how, I leave little room for self-discovery, and risk disregarding my intuition. If we think someone else has the answer, we diminish our own autonomy by assuming they know better than we do. It keeps us measuring ourselves, our achievements, and our worth—against others. We keep asking and measuring, asking and measuring, somehow perpetually falling short.

Besides, even if we are given a satisfactory answer, it doesn’t actually change anything. It’s like studying the pages of an instruction manual over and over, without ever beginning the process of building something.

So I want to make a promise to myself to let go of repeatedly asking how. Instead, I will focus on what it is I want so that it is clear and defined and mine. Maybe it won’t be as simple as falling asleep in the grass only to awake to find everything I desire crawling all over me, but I can at least make a clearing free of tangled plans and conflicting answers.

Because everything I need is right in front of me—it’s a step I need to take, not figure out. As the author of The Artist’s Way Julia Cameron writes, “When you figure out what you want, the how takes care of itself.”

Letting go of asking how is an unlearning. But in doing so we can turn our attention back to what we want, find one small step, close our eyes if we have to, and trust.