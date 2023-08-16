Dear reader,

I’m delighted to announce my inner interviewer is back with a fresh excuse to be nosy!

TELL ME THINGS ABOUT… is a new interview series exploring varied and wonderfully specific things that have piqued my curiosity and hopefully yours, too.

The conversations will be brief yet deep, serving as a way to learn a thing or two and pick up where my previous interview projects Extraordinary Routines and podcast Routines & Ruts left off.

Topics will span from things like talking with strangers and inviting more serendipity into your life, to flourishing and looking after our feet (quite literally covering everything from head-to-toe!)

Interviewees will range from experts and authors, to friends and everyday inspirations. Weaved in-between pragmatic responses will be a touch of wonder—you can expect some creative process chat, some distilling of daily life, and some fascinating discussions around the central theme of this newsletter: aliveness.

To give you a free preview of the interesting things to come, please enjoy this debut edition all about the moon!

Tell me things about the moon with writer & artist Will Dowd

For the last few years, I’ve put the moon phases in my calendar to serve as a reminder of how things wax and wane.

When the full moon approaches, I’ll open the SkyView app on my phone and trace its trajectory so I don’t miss the moment of it looking plump on the horizon. Sometimes, a cloudy night or a too-tall building will obstruct my view, but I’ll eventually catch a glimpse and tell whoever is in earshot to look—I don’t want to miss the moon, and I don’t want someone else to miss it either.

Fittingly, reading

by

has become something else I don’t want to miss. On the night of the full moon, a missive will arrive in my inbox with the latest musings about our nearest celestial neighbour and what it can tell us about our past, present, and future.

Each month, it’s a chance to have a dalliance with the overview effect and a moment to appreciate life and all that has come before. As Will previously shared:

“The Moon you look up at tonight is the same moon that our ancestors gazed at for hundreds of thousands of years of human evolution. We are perhaps the final generation to enjoy this long-lived sight, and we should not take it for granted.”

From these essays, I’ve (expectantly) learned many things about the moon, but also (unexpectedly) about groundhogs and AI, the Turing Test, the Twin Paradox and a haunting connection between the moon and the sinking of the Titanic.

I’ve also absorbed much about the craft of writing. Will has a knack for transforming ubiquitous subjects into springboards for the magnificent. His first book, Areas of Fog, is about the weather, his newsletter is about the moon, yet both are about so much more—history, human fragility, the personal and universal. The monthly dispatch of lunar observations never fails to remind me of the beauty we find in words, and in the glimpses we get of the world.

So it’s a thrill to open this new series with Substack’s favourite moon man. With insight and generosity, the writer, author and artist Will Dowd shares some fascinating things about the moon (ever heard of the “New Moon Blues?”) alongside his writing process and personal definition of aliveness. I hope you enjoy the conversation as much as I have!

What ignited your infatuation with the moon?

When I was a kid, I considered the Moon a close personal friend. I knew the massive satellite was on decent terms with the rest of humanity, but the two of us had something special. Like a painted portrait whose eyes follow you around the room, the Moon always seemed to be watching me. Of all the windows in the world, it would choose mine to shine through. It would send its helpful rays to light my way across snowy yards. And whenever I was trapped on an interminable family road trip, the Moon would race along the highway, precisely matching our car’s speed, so that I would have a secret companion, a celestial ally who always took my side of whatever sibling squabble was raging in the backseat.

What's a dazzling moon fact someone could share at a party?

Our Moon is 400 times smaller than our Sun and also happens to be 400 times closer to the Earth. As a result, from our vantage point, the Moon and the Sun appear to be the same size in the sky, hence the occasional perfectly-fitted solar eclipse. The chances of this seemingly bespoke Moon-Sun relationship are incredibly mathematically slim and have led some fringe thinkers to propose that the Moon is artificial and was intentionally created. If that’s true, hats off to the lunar sculptors.

Do I really have trouble sleeping on the eve of the full moon, or is it a coincidence!?

You are not crazy. Large predators go on the hunt when the savannah is bathed in the floodlight of the full moon, and I believe—with the steadfast conviction of a non-scientist—that we have an atavistic sense of heightened danger that keeps us awake in the days surrounding the full moon.

Do you have ideas on how we could better honour the different phases of the moon in daily life?

Dating back over a thousand years, Tsukimi is a Japanese tradition of throwing a “moon viewing” party on the night of the harvest moon. I’d love to see this practice go global.

But why stop at the harvest moon? I say we politically agitate for a bank holiday every full moon. We’ll need the day off to gather our picnic blankets, our bottles of wine, and our moon pies for the night’s festivities.

Do you have any personal rituals relating to the lunar cycle?

Some people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, their mood plummeting when the winter pulls its gray hoodie over the Sun. I’m afflicted by a milder, more sporadic phenomenon—New Moon Blues. Like the night sky, I feel a little empty when the Moon is MIA. But once the cosmos throws me even the thinnest of crescents, I cheer right up.

I don’t necessarily have any rituals connected with the lunar cycle, aside from the nearly full moon catching my eye and my stomach tightening because I know I have a newsletter to write and it better be good.

The Lunar Dispatch is always surprising and deeply moving. Can you describe the research and writing process behind compiling the essays each month?

All my writing is done in a desperate sprint, and The Lunar Dispatch is no exception. Every month, I make solemn oaths that I will give myself a proper amount of time to compose the next newsletter, but it’s inevitably a furious, last-minute race against the Moon. When I took writing workshops in school, my classmates’ hands would be smeared with ink because I’d just printed off my poem seconds before bursting through the door. Luckily for Lunar Dispatch subscribers, pixels don’t smudge.

Regarding research, I’m always tossing odd facts or news stories about the Moon into my brain’s rucksack. And I do reach out to experts in Moon-related fields that fascinate me. But I never really know if or how these pieces of information will come together until the full moon is rising and I begin my painful transformation from an inveterate procrastinator into an actual writer.

You have the James Joyce quote “Shut your eyes and see” on the bottom of your website. You’ve also shared that "courtesy of a visual disorder, you see the world differently." What have you learned about really seeing things?

When your traditional faculties are starved, other ways of perceiving the world awaken. Our imagination is capable of far more than merely reassembling preexisting impressions into new combinations. The imagination, when honed, can become a sense organ that can pick up information.

There’s a quotation that captures this sentiment beautifully. It’s falsely credited to W. B. Yeats, but let’s not hold that against it:

“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.”

You’re a poet, essayist, and cartoonist amongst other things. How do you approach exploring these various pursuits in your days?

I usually toggle based on health issues. There are large, desolate swathes of time when I can’t draw or write because I’m engaged in my full-time occupation of being a chronically sick person. I haven’t written much about this central part of my life, at least not directly

. Illness has taken a lot from me and I won’t let it have my art. Unless it’s on my terms.

What would your advice to other writers be for finding things to write about?

Choosing something mundane and universally accessible for your subject is actually very freeing. With that tether in place, I find the reader is more willing to follow you into terra incognita.

For me, writing about the weather clarified my preferred way of addressing the reader. We’re all on equal footing while braving a slushy walk to the bus stop, and I approach the reader as a stranger with whom I hope to engage in conversation on a cold winter morning. Maybe we’ll discover that we share some deep affinity. Sometimes it’s only with a stranger that you can truly be yourself.

What do you think the moon teaches us about being alive?

That even the most barren, dusty, colourless, craggy rock can be transcendentally beautiful if it catches the light just right.

And with that, what is aliveness to you?

Aliveness is our capacity to perceive beauty. It is a gift, freely given but fragile as a flame in a wind tunnel, and we must safeguard it with our bodies for as long as we can.