For as long as I’ve been walking, I’ve essentially ignored the very thing that has supported me—my feet.

Yet a few months ago, my soles came to my attention. I went along to a movement meditation class where you are invited to dance freely in a park for two hours. It was the summer solstice and the sun was setting late. We took off our shoes and socks, put away our phones and donned headphones so we could hear the DJ but not disturb other parkgoers. Dozens of us danced around on the grass like no one was watching.

Having collected the advice that grounding yourself on the grass or wet sand can be a great way to recover from jetlag, I’ll often do short stints walking barefoot in the park. But two hours was something else. The next day the soles of my feet had this incredible sensation—it was as if they had been stretched and awakened.

I didn’t want to ignore my feet anymore—I wanted to learn about the very thing that keeps us connected and grounded.

In my research, I investigated things like yoga toes and box-toed shoes. I also wanted to understand how I could exercise and strengthen my feet, so I reached out to Jim Dooner, the head physiotherapist of The Foot Collective.

Jim told me that the awakened-feet sensation I had is quite common after years of neglect—in my case wearing rigid, narrow shoes through schooling, followed by decades of heels and bulky and padded shoes for running and exercise.

This isn’t to say we should remove all footwear—we risk overdoing it if we jump straight into barefoot life—but rather, we can reintroduce movement and freedom into our feet gradually.

Jim stumbled across the barefoot movement when he was at university. In addition to his studies, he did a lot of self-directed learning, reading about ancestral health and the likes of Katy Bowman’s Move Your DNA and Whole Body Barefoot.

When he began his own practice as a physiotherapist, Jim witnessed how doing various movements barefoot helped with stability during rehabilitation.

Then he started playing on a balance beam himself. “I just stood on this narrow surface and my whole body self-organises. It’s a way of recalibrating my feet to work with the rest of my body to maintain stability.”

I didn’t expect this conversation with Jim to be so deep and thought-provoking. It’s not just about foot health, but about how we walk through the world—how we play, learn, embrace failures, and try to find balance and freedom where we can.

Tell me things about feet with Jim Dooner