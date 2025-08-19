“I think you really just need to pause…”

At the table next to me, a woman is comforting a friend over coffee.

“...You know, rest, recharge, take a break,” the confidant continues.

“But I feel like I have already been on pause,” replies the friend.

“Not a proper pause, no. There’s a difference.”

After overhearing this conversation, I thought about what a proper pause would involve. There have certainly been times when I have felt on pause—and yet, looking back, I was constantly spinning the wheel.

Maybe a pause isn’t always about doing less, but rather doing things differently, which requires proactively assessing what’s not working.

Some pauses we stumble into, but a proper pause is intentional. It’s dynamic. It’s nourishing.

Perhaps you’ve also felt a pause was lacking in nourishment.

Maybe you already feel like you’ve pulled back on a lot, yet still feel exhausted.

Maybe one area of your life has been on pause, yet another is in a frenzy.

Maybe you’ve made space to pause, yet soon after panicked.

A misconception about taking a pause is that we think we can just tick it off the to-do list, when it’s an ongoing process. What might be a nourishing pause in a particular season could be depleting in another.

There’s a constant adjustment required, like balancing rather than finding balance.

Sometimes we mistake a slump for a pause. It’s like taking a nap in an overgrown garden of our own discontent.

Taking a nourishing pause, on the other hand, is more like tending to that garden. It’s active work, it’s patient work, it’s multi-layered.

There’s the weeding—inspecting what’s no longer for you, letting go of attachments, pruning your to-do list.

Then there’s the tilling—preparing, turning things over, shifting perspectives.

And then there’s fertilising—turning within and doing nourishing things. What helps you feel calm? How can you trust your intuition? Where can you have more fun?

This process behind the pause helps you to get clear on what it is you want, what you actually like, and what you feel, so you can be ready to plant something new or for new things to present themselves.

The philosopher Aristotle observed that the telos or end goal of all things in motion is to come to a state of rest or pause.

We forget that a goal often has this very end—that the accomplishment is to stop.

The issue with many things that keep us in motion, keep us busy, keep us striving, is that there is no clear or natural endpoint.

The law of inertia means that a thing will only come to a halt if acted on by another object or force.

In other words, sometimes we have to engineer a pause.

Six approaches to take a nourishing pause

Inspecting the various pauses one might take, I’ve identified six approaches to experiment with: