“No matter how isolated you are and how lonely you feel, if you do your work truly and conscientiously, unknown friends will come and seek you.” ― Carl Jung

After almost a decade of sharing my writing, I’ve noticed there are two sides to my motivation to write.

There’s the drive to know what I’m thinking. And then there’s the drive for recognition.

I write because I want to find my people. I want someone to recognise themselves in the words. I write because I want someone to read it and say, yes, this.

Yet these drives can often be at odds with each other.

We all hold these contradictions. Our drive can become our block. Our greatest strength can also be our weakness. Our support becomes our crutch.

Sharing my writing has brought so much connection. If I think about the people who have changed my life and my deepest new friendships, in one way or another, I’ve found them through my writing and creative projects (I delve deeper into this in the next Weekly Things newsletter as a bonus for my paid supporters!)

But it’s also brought a sense of disconnection. It’s rather paradoxical, but sometimes this very drive behind my writing is the thing that gets in the way of my writing.

That is, when I perceive recognition is lacking, I can feel lost.

I’m not referring to whether or not I receive gushing praise—I’ve learned that for every compliment you receive on your work, there will also be a criticism. But rather recognition in the form of opportunity, remuneration, or encouragement that you’re on the right track.

I know intellectually that such things cannot be granted or validated by others, but that doesn’t mean I don’t occasionally brood.

Sometimes, when a certain opportunity is missed, I can ignore all others.

Sometimes, when the work isn’t featured or celebrated, I can deem it a failure.

Sometimes, when I’m not remunerated enough, I mistake the thing as worthless.

Such patterns can be stifling. I will scroll on my phone instead of writing, pressing on the bruise of perceived inadequacy. I will devise escape plans from my work. I’ll long for someone to tell me what to do with my life, because clearly this isn’t working.

But then, in time, I remember. I remember why I write. And yes, recognition is part of it. But it’s not all of it. Not even close.

The drive for recognition will likely always be there—I must learn to steer it, so it doesn’t get in the way.

How?

Like so many things, the cure is in the problem. When a perceived lack of recognition is getting in the way of my writing, I just need to turn things over to the other side.

I have to remember that I write to know what I’m thinking, not to know what other people might think.

I have to remember recognition doesn’t have to be about validation from people—but rather finding your people.

The thing is, I don’t think you can push it. When we go about thinking, find me, find me, find me, we are fixated on the lack—we overlook all that we have already found, and what has found us.

So that’s what we can appreciate. We can set things aside for a moment. Forget the numbers, words or accolades. Make something else bigger.

Remember, if you do your work—truly and conscientiously—your people will find you.