In an extract of the poem Sometimes, Mary Oliver writes:

Instructions for living a life:

Pay attention.

Be astonished.

Tell about it.

For the past six months, I’ve been collecting moments that astonish me, make me laugh, or lead me to ponder—and sharing them with my paid subscribers.

While I’ve long kept notes on my phone about things I’ve noticed, this more recent practice of telling about it has broadened my attention to the day. In searching for something to share, I have to be more awake. By being more awake, there is more to notice.

Even on days when it feels like nothing happens, there is always a small moment worth paying attention to: something I’ve overhead, something wise a friend has said, something I’ve observed, something I’ve bumped up against.

Such things have become a way to mark the day—this day has not been for nothing, because there is this to take from it.

It’s taught me that paying attention is never wasted. In fact, as Mary Oliver said, “to pay attention, this is our endless and proper work.”

Attention has been called the beginning of devotion, the meaning of life, and even the same thing as love. To me, it’s aliveness—attention helps expand the moment so we can feel more present within it, and more connected to the world around us.

Our attention can render the most ordinary things extraordinary. The feeling of being exactly where you need to be. A sudden clarification. An internal strengthening. A resolution. A shift. A sense of belonging.

A small, daily cultivation of attention is a potent thing. In my six months of note-taking and sharing, these are some of the insights I’ve gathered on what we gain when we pay more attention to things.

Attention is a guide for what’s next

We can become so easily distracted by what’s next, that we become divorced from the moment. Yet it’s in paying attention to this very moment that our next steps can be revealed to us. As writer and psychotherapist Sylvia Boorstein said, “Sweetheart, you are in pain. Relax. Take a breath. Let’s pay attention to what is happening. Then we’ll figure out what to do.”

Attention is the antidote to distraction

In my book, I write about how distraction dissipates when we notice what distracts us. Suddenly instead of focusing on dozens of things, we can notice just this one thing and give it our undivided attention. We can’t do everything all at once, but we can pay attention to this.

Attention is the greatest gift we can offer someone

To be a good conversationalist, pay attention. Listen. Be curious. Ask questions. How did that feel for you? What do you think of that? How was your day? Be glad about extending your attention. Good morning. I’m happy you’re here. I’ve missed you.

Attention is also the greatest gift we can offer ourselves

We are what we pay attention to, and the gift is in the choice to decide where we put out attention: what we listen to, what we see, who we connect with, what we learn. As the writer Amy Krouse Rosenthal put it in a tweet, “To anyone trying to figure out their life, pay attention to what you pay attention to. That’s pretty much all the information you need.”

