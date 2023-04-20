I’m always swinging between wanting to have nothing pinning me down, and longing for a pin; between wanting a grand and busy life, and a simple one; between indulging in various guilty pleasures and restricting them.

The paradox of figuring out what we want is that sometimes our desires are in direct conflict. Yet when faced with duelling desires, Albert Camus reminds us: “You will never be able to experience everything. So, please, do poetic justice to your soul and simply experience yourself.”

In order to simply experience ourselves, we must acknowledge the futile nature of trying to do it all and learn which things to set aside. Simple enough as in instruction. Yet in application, there can still be a tension because it feels like we are doing the right thing by trying to do it all. But here we can remain stuck.

Instead of thinking about all these things we don’t have, can’t do or won’t be for some time, we can place them in our mind’s cloakroom in order to focus on what we have right now. It can be as simple as setting aside new projects while you focus on finishing one, or setting aside the type of person you will be in this season. It’s not a disservice to your wants, it’s simply lightening the load so you can move freely within this day—holding less, and open to more.

When I’m tangled up in trying to do everything all at once, I like to take a moment to set things aside in a ritual that allows me to blend dreaming with pragmatism.

Indulge in the dreaming — To begin, I’ll put all my wants on the page, let them tumble out as if anything and everything is possible. Usually I’ll do this on a big piece of paper with ideas sprawling in all directions, like a visual representation of Sylvia Plath’s fig tree (without all the wrinkling and rotting)

Examine and label — Next, I’ll look for anything that might have a distinct timeframe or deadline, for example a course, job application or seasonal commitment. Likewise, I’ll mark what is flexible. This step might reveal that some things can even wait years, or decades.

Order — Finally, I’ll work backwards and place things with dates in order, and create a loose timeline. This step reveals what I need to focus on now—in this day, week or month—and what I can set aside,

Hold lightly — Once I know what to focus on now, I can make that my focus and do my best to also set aside the timeline itself to allow things to unfold as they will.

The exercise reminds me that we can set things aside for a moment, taking comfort in knowing something is safely stowed away. Or we might set things aside for years, only to open a box and be surprised by what we saved. Perhaps what's most wonderful of all is that by setting certain things aside, we make more space in our present for what's within us to come alive.