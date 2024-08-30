I fix several sheets of A2-sized paper to the easel and the drawing teacher shares instructions for sketching still life.

“And don’t be afraid to go big,” they say. “Why contain yourself when you have the large page—for that matter, why ever contain yourself?”

It’s the first class in an eight-week Monday Mix class where we will try drawing, painting, sculpture and printmaking.

I’d enrolled as part of my effort to do new things, or what my friend Bethany coined “Try July”. I’ve been wobbling since moving to London, coming up against blocks in various aspects of my life. Connecting with new people, finding new work, opening to new dating experiences—it’s all proven somewhat elusive. During such wobbles, I tend to panic and contract. I begin to limit myself to things I’m not sure I even like doing. I told Bethany over the phone, and she could tell I was in contracting mode—making life smaller, as if that brings more certainty. “Instead of turning to backup plans out of fear, why not give yourself a month to try all the things you really want in London?” she said. “Try July, and then reassess.”

So I made a list. People to meet, places to go, things to try, ways to not contain myself.

When people ask why I’ve moved to London, my answer is that it’s less a question of why and more a light-hearted why not?

I began the year not quite knowing what shape it would take and allowing a gentle unfolding. I knew the visa rules between the UK and Australia were set to change—“youth” was extended from 31 to 35—so it was on my radar. Then my friend Kassondra messaged out of the blue in March to suggest that if I did plan on coming over, a room in her share-house would be available. So I thought, why not?

For almost half a decade, I’ve been following these open doors into spare rooms as a way to decide where I want to be.

But I think, in this instance, the whimsy has been replaced by a pull towards settling into things. Sometimes the jovial “why not” becomes a heavier “why not?”

Part of me wants something to happen here—for my life to change. For my career to take off. To get another book deal. To meet someone. To have the social life I’ve always longed for. To take weekend holidays in Paris or Porto. To go on hikes and attend fabulous dinner parties.



Is the question, why are they not happening? Or is it, why am I so fixated on the absence of those things?

Henry Miller wrote, “One's destination is never a place, but a new way of seeing things.” Henry David Thoreau wrote, “The question is not what you look at, but what you see.” And Anaïs Nin wrote, “We don't see things as they are. We see them as we are.”

Moving to London is not the thing that will change things—I need to change how I see things.

We’ve switched from drawing intuitively to a measured approach to angles and proportions.

I hold the fine measuring stick in line with the bottle in the still life, and then hold it just so as I bring it back to the page to compare my lines. I’ve sketched the base of the bottle tilting left when in fact it tilts right.

“Our brain has a tendency to make things up,” says the painting teacher. “Keep coming back to what you actually see.”

We miss a lot of life’s richness when we let our minds proceed on autopilot, fixate on the absence of things, or continue to see things only as we’ve always seen them.

To see things as they are, we have to slow down. The instructions for drawing and painting could be used for life: Measure. Look for shapes. Play spot the difference. Go general, then specific. Your eraser is your friend.

At the end of the class, the teacher asks for our thoughts on painting more intuitively versus more measured. Many share the same sentiment: they prefer the results when measuring, but didn’t like that it slowed them down and they couldn’t accomplish as much.

But what do we miss in our rush to accomplish things?

My new friend has a broken heart and we are walking along the canal.

She’d messaged earlier that day to say we should catch up sooner rather than later, to “get this friendship going” and the enthusiasm in such phrasing was welcome. Go where you are wanted, I think.

Along the path, we see a pile of belongings. A sign reads: “Please do not move or take. My narrowboat has flooded, and I’ll be coming back for my possessions soon.”

My friend says, “That’s some refreshing perspective—here I am with my mopey heart and they’ve had their home sink.”

Of course, hearts can’t be measured—suffering can’t be measured. A rejection can sink someone further into the depths of despair than a sinking boat. Resilience works differently, person to person, context to context.



Maybe, regardless of context, a small shift in perspective is always possible.

Some of us go to put our paintings in the bin after class, but the painting teacher tells us that it may be worth keeping them at the studio until class next week, in case we decide we like them when we see them with fresh eyes.

“Look at things too long, and you'll just see the problems,” she says.

I’m reminded of the conversation I’d had earlier with my housemate Kassondra. She knows I’m not having the best time settling in and suggested the best way to appreciate home is to leave it for a few days. To go away, come back, and see things differently.

I’ve often employed a similar thought exercise in various chapters of my life—when I’m feeling discomfort, I try to imagine what I’d miss if I left. What would I want to come back to, in this day?

I think some of the discomfort in this particular chapter is that I’ve been looking at things too long—looking at what to do with my work, my writing, my relationships. All I can see are the problems, when maybe I just need to acknowledge that they won’t be solved somewhere else. I need to put them away for a week and allow myself to see things differently.

At the gift shop for the Yoko Ono Tate Modern exhibition, I buy an all-white postcard with a hole cut out in the centre.

It’s one of the artist’s instructions that feature throughout—a collection of poetic, playful directives to shift our perspective. Echoing the original artwork, the text on the card reads “SEND A HOLE TO SEE THE SKY THROUGH.”

I walk outside, hold the card to the sky, and look. I see the blue—the same blue seen the world over, in different places, through different eyes. The same blue, but different.

