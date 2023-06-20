My waiting period finally came to an end last week as I received the news that many moving parts hinged upon.

It was a rejection.

First, there were tears, but the disappointment was already on its way to meeting catharsis. All the research I’d done suggested that waiting can be more distressing than facing bad news—and in the moment it rang true.

Finally, I knew. What a gift it is to know!

Yet even with the relief, rejection has a particular sting.

In the tears, you feel like your child self again. There’s a sharpness. The pain of being left out, not chosen or behind the rest flashes forward, and your critical inner monologue seizes its moment. You’re not good enough. Why do you bother? You’ll never get what you want.

Is this what we are afraid of? Is this what sometimes stops us from trying? Giving our own worst critic the centre stage if we are rejected?

There have been times I’ve been afraid of this harsh voice, but now I see my inner critic is simply trying to protect me (or maybe prevent me from throwing a tantrum and writing something like Bernard Black’s reply to the nasty, niminy-piminy note!)

With practice, you become better at telling this voice to shush. You begin to really understand that rejection isn’t personal. It’s not that you’re not good enough, it’s just not a match.

When inspected, there’s an empowering lesson in rejection—if we can be rejected, then we can also be more discerning and reject things that aren’t a match for us. When we do this, we see for ourselves that rejection isn’t personal, it’s simply preferential.

This notion crystallises even further when you begin to seek out opportunities to practise rejection. Recently, I’ve been doing my own No Challenge, inspired by

. I’ve thrown caution to the wind and asked for what I want even when I think the answer will be no.

I’ve come to see that the potential delight of an unexpected “yes” is far greater than the short-lived sting of an expected “no”, or the silence you were being met with anyway.

What’s more, this exercise teaches you that the thing to fear isn’t rejection from others, but rather self-rejection.

Something that has stayed with me since interviewing writer Ashley C Ford was the intention she had set not to say no to herself before other people say no:

“I would get it in my head that there was an opportunity that I wasn't good enough for, or I wasn't ready for, even though it was something that I really wanted and probably very capable of doing well. I was holding myself back.”

When we don’t apply for that job, submit a pitch, or approach someone because we assume we will be turned down, we are potentially being both premature and misinformed in our self-rejection. We don’t know what other people are looking for, after all. As Ashley went on to tell me:

“Then one day I was having a conversation with an editor and I told him I had more, but admitted I'd only given him the best two. He said politely, ‘It's my job to tell you what's good enough. And if something's not good enough, maybe we can make it good enough.’”

If we can learn to hold rejection lightly, it not only lessens the sting but opens us to more than we might imagine for ourselves—we might actually get the job, win the pitch, or find ourselves on that date.

Practising rejection has also meant that my critical voice has had far less airtime this time around.

After my tears finished falling, there was still disappointment, but it was a duller sensation—heavy rather than sharp. There was relief that I finally knew, but also a sense of grief.

Often a rejection isn’t just the one thing. It’s not just the thing we didn’t get—it’s also the life we had imagined around that thing.

In the heaviness, I told friends the news and articulated the disappointment—I was just so looking forward to this bit and this bit. I think it’s important to share these experiences because so often we think we are alone in our rejection—when really such experiences are fundamentally human. As

:

“In the end, it’s not so much about rejection as it is about acceptance—not just of situations we can’t control, but of our own humanity. The part that is sometimes hurt, disappointed, or devastated. The part that can don a party hat, power up a paper shredder, and embrace whatever comes next.”

Something lifted in the sharing, but it had given space to a sort of thumping in my chest. What am I going to do now?

I needed to allow this feeling to move through my body, so took myself to the pond for a swim. A cold sting as I lowered my body. Then I could just glide. At first, each stroke was matched with the thought: what am I going to do now, what am I going to do now, what am I going to do now? Then I turned on my back and just floated for a while.

I turned my body again and found myself saying, this isn’t so bad: I’ve got so many options, I’ve got so many options, I’ve got so many options.

While I was in the throes of waiting, something that helped was keeping my imagination on shuffle. I allowed myself to daydream, preemptively find silver linings, and come up with different contingency plans to remind myself I had options. And now as I was swimming they all began to come alive for me.

It occurred to me that I might not have exactly what I wanted, but I had freedom. We need to feel and share the disappointment, the grief, and the hurt, but we cannot overlook what we do have for the sake of what we don’t. As the saying goes, when one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long and so regretfully at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened.

Rejection might bring feelings of shame to the surface and offer fuel for our inner critic, but I don’t think it’s ever something to regret. Rather, it’s evidence of trying. I wrote a whole musing on trying in my book, but a line that I remind myself of is, “Through trying, we often discover something was worse in our head, and we only wish we tried sooner.”

There is no end point to such experiments—we simply keep trying. As

, “We are always, perennially, doing warm-up exercises, for that ultimate book that, we hope, we'll never quite get to.”

Substitute that ultimate book for that ultimate end and we have a description of what life is: you try, sometimes you’re surprised, sometimes you’re disappointed, you try again. All of it’s worth the wait, I think.

Rituals for rejection

