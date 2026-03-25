Maybe consistency has long eluded you, too.

You draft the perfect writing routine, only for distractions to emerge.

You set weekly word count goals or mini-deadlines, only to miss the mark.

You make notes of things to write about, only for ideas to feel stale.

And yet, perhaps to your own amazement, things get done. As the Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa wrote, “I’m always amazed when I finish something. Amazed and distressed. My perfectionist instinct should inhibit me from finishing; it should inhibit me from even beginning. But I get distracted and begin doing something.”

I can relate. Between my own fits and starts, I’ve published a book, maintained a freelance career, started and sustained a best-selling newsletter, and, most recently, reached a 1000-day milestone of compiling and sharing my things from the day series.

What makes the eventual doing possible is not my discipline, but rather the ability to do something small, when I can, and keep going.

Over the years, this emphasis on starting small has helped me shift towards observing the moment, rather than trying to optimise the day.

Sometimes such moments offer profound insight, or help me reframe a persistent challenge. Other times, they’ve fuelled ideas for longer essays and even chapters for a new book.

But mostly, this practice of observation has allowed me to do away with rigid expectations around what writing looks like.

Instead of waiting for the perfect time to write, I can just observe the moment in front of me. This way, it’s less about writing and more about making space to be curious, reflect, and allow insights and patterns to emerge.

I don’t even need to write every day—I just need to live in the day.

After all, writing is living.

The thinking. The reading. The walking. The dilly-dallying. The making. The dailyness of our lives. The more we live, the more ready we are to write.

I spent many years interviewing writers and creatives about their process, and again and again, these prolific, impressive, successful individuals would share how they’ve had to learn to be okay with so-called not-writing because that’s where connections happen.

I remember the columnist I interviewed who would sometimes just go to the supermarket to do laps of the aisles, like swimming for the brain.

Then there was a collage artist who would go thrifting as a way to encounter novelty and spark ideas.

And the illustrator who took some reprieve and organised their cupboards in between drawing over 100 flowers for their book.

We’re quick to label these ordinary moments of living as time-wasting or procrastination, when really they’re catalysts. Sure, there are times such acts can spill over into avoidance and only we can judge which is which, but maybe we don’t need to judge too soon and too harshly. Maybe we can simply observe instead.

There are many days I cannot write, but I can observe, I can wait, I can watch, I can think. I can take a moment, jot it down, often just as a jumbled dot point in the notes app of my phone. I can capture something, and then allow connections to form from there.

I like how the poet Darby Hudson put in this post: “After a week, I might have seven small ideas, and sometimes two of them link up like puzzle pieces to create something even more interesting. It’s slow and cumulative.”

I realise that’s what so many of the consistently-inconsistent among us can aim to be: cumulative. A writing practice doesn’t need to be grand, perfect or consistent. Small efforts can add up and gather momentum over time.

And I think that’s what I like most about observing these small moments each day—they add up, link up, and offer insights not only about our own thoughts, but the world around us.

Below, you’ll find my latest batch of daily observations, along with an invitation to join my upcoming seminar.

In the one-hour session, I’ll share inspiration, reflections and lessons to help you build your own consistently-inconsistent daily writing and observation practice.

Details & register here

Things from the day

Monday 2 March

Overheard: “What’s wrong with having strings attached? Sometimes it’s a good thing to have something that connects you to something.”

Tuesday 3 March

Meditation is a great way to quiet the mind, but like all things, sometimes we are in need of the opposite—an awakening of the mind. So I was fascinated to learn a little about the Samatha tradition, which describes two hindrances to reaching what is called a calm-abiding state: excitation (too-active mind) ,and laxity (too-relaxed mind.) Introspection is used to monitor those states and make shifts accordingly. As someone with a propensity towards laxity, I enjoyed this simple instruction: “Sitting upright counteracts laxity and helps elicit vividness.”

Sit up, and see the vividness around you, Madeleine.

Wednesday 4 March

Is it possible to bring more insouciance to daily life? Not so much to be indifferent to the world, but rather to embody what the French etymology suggests: in (not) and souciant (worrying).

Thursday 5 March

It seems many people confuse being emotional with being emotionally intelligent.

Saturday 7 March

Do we scroll because we are tricked into thinking it’s better than doing nothing, when actually being okay with nothing would be better?

Sunday 8 March

In the southern hemisphere, we are now in the fifth season, my yin yoga teacher explains. According to Chinese Medicine Tradition, this is a period of digestion—reflecting on the abundance of the summer, bringing a sense of groundedness, before the letting go that comes with the autumn.

Monday 9 March

In class, we’re talking about Lacian lack and how not having is what makes desire possible. “Sometimes the best thing we can do to be reminded of our humanness is to sit with something you can’t have,” says the lecturer.

Tuesday 10 March

Overheard: “Let your mind have a wander and a ponder!”

Thursday 12 March

I’m writing last week’s essay while coworking with my friend Jeff, and I share the tidbit about seizing the day.

When we’re done, he says, “Now we can cease the day.”

Learning when to stop, pause, or end the day is just as important as seizing.

Saturday 14 March

Missing the bus, I get an Uber to Parkrun and as we approach Princes Park, there is a hot air balloon bopping just above the trees against the bright blue sky and we both say “wow” in unison awe.

“Enjoy the beauty of life,” the driver says as I get out.

Sunday 15 March

I bumped into someone I haven’t seen for a while, and instead of “how are you” or “what are you doing,” she asked: “How are you expressing yourself at the moment?” and I loved the open-ended curiosity.

Monday 16 March

Last night, I set an alarm for seven a.m, but before falling asleep I told myself to wake up a bit before and today I did. There is so much we can trust ourselves to do, if only we first make the suggestion.

Tuesday 17 March

I keep thinking I need to go to networking events to expand my network, and yet the way my network has expanded, has never had anything to do with networking events.

Wednesday 18 March

Person 1: “Hello…”

Person 2: *Looks up from phone*

Person 1: “Did you forget you’re in human company?”

Thursday 19 March

What I want to say to my friend who keeps apologising for their late replies on WhatsApp:

Don’t worry. There is no time-sensitivity here. We all text too much, anyway. Pretend it’s a letter. That you’re sending a missive via carrier pigeon. You know I’m always happy to wait for a juicy update from you. Though, I also like your off-the-cuff voice notes, too. Don’t feel like you don’t have to wait for the perfect time to reply, or when you have the right thing to say. There’s no explanation needed. The days, the weeks, the months that pass don’t matter. I just want to hear from you when I hear from you. I just want to know how your life is. We’re friends, and no apology is needed for that.

Friday 20 March

Talking about tension, my brother Nelson shared a helpful analogy: if you were playing tug-of-war and just let go, you’d fall flat. We need the tension for growth, strength, resilience. But you also need the eventual release, otherwise you break.

Saturday 21 March

I’m listening to an audiobook by Shinzen Young, who explains if he were allowed to teach only one meditation technique it would be what he calls Just Note Gone. It involves taking note of whenever all or part of a sensory experience suddenly disappears.

It speaks to one of the profound lessons I had when I did a Vipassana retreat—we intellectually realise that this too shall pass, but rarely do we actually take note of such transitions.

Sometimes there’s nothing we need to do but wait. Eventually, this too will be gone.

Sunday 22 March

I’m trying a new experiment in moment-making: before a difficult phone call, I tell myself the conversation will go well. Before ordering a coffee, I tell myself the interaction will be jovial. Before the day begins, I tell myself it will be focussed and fulfilling.

Maybe we can’t control the moments, but we can try to construct the best intention behind them.

Read the archive of days

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Join my seminar sharing the process behind Things from the day

Next week, I’ll be hosting a one-hour live seminar on how to use daily observation to find more presence, clarity, and meaning in the everyday.

Can’t make it live? No problem—the recording will be in your inbox within 24 hours, and yours to watch, pause, and return to whenever it suits you.

Details & register