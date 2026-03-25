Dailyness

Dailyness

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siddhisvari's avatar
siddhisvari
10h

I was interested to see what your observation for March 14 said, the day my Dad died. " Enjoy the beauty of life" , perfect! X

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1 reply by Madeleine Dore
Meaghan Hunt's avatar
Meaghan Hunt
6h

Ohhh Madeleine, what a gift your writing is in my life. Can't wait for the seminar.

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