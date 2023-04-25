Today I turned 34.

I’ve never been much of a birthday person. Not because I fear being another year older (I appreciate these annual trips around the sun!) Rather, the pressure to mark the day brings a melancholic mood that can be best summarised by Lesley Gore. No matter how delightful the celebration may be, or the thoughtfulness from friends and family, there will be a moment in the day I’ll think, it’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to!

So a few years ago, on my thirtieth birthday, I decided to embrace the birthday blues with a ritual. After a customary birthday cry and a long walk alone, I reflect on the past year to find a lesson to add to this evolving list. Leaning into the emotion often helps shift it, after all.

Many of my notes from previous years have since been expanded in my book I Didn’t Do The Thing Today, so this compilation may serve as a refresher if you have read it, or a taster if you haven’t.

Year by year, I have been adding to this list to remind myself that we are always learning and unlearning—and that it’s more than okay to have a good cry, even on your birthday.