As a child, I must have seen my grandpa play solitaire at his kitchen table a hundred times. From the living room, I’d hear the shuffle of the cards in the background and sometimes catch a glimpse of them suspended mid-air like a magic accordion.

How did he get them to spring between his hands like that?

And why did I never think to ask him to teach me?

The pinch of regret I feel each time I haphazardly shuffle a tarot deck or playing cards now serves as a guide: what do I want to learn from the people I love, before it’s too late?

It’s easy to overlook the talents of those closest to us or become complacent. My dad is an electrician, which meant, for a long time, I didn’t know how to even change a lightbulb because he would simply do it.

Aside from his trade, he is also a master handyworker who can make, fix or build almost anything.

Just like missing out on learning the card shuffle trick, I knew if I didn’t try to absorb at least a little of my dad’s vast knowledge and skill, it would one day be a future-regret.

So, in a bid to do just that, I recently spent a few weeks helping him renovate my brother’s apartment. The three of us pulled up carpet and tiles, patched things up, prepped and painted all the ceilings and walls, and put down new floorboards.

Alongside tangible skills, these intensive weeks of physical labour gave me new insights into work, connection, and meaning.

I’ve chronicled these lessons in my daily notes for paid subscribers below, and I hope they serve as a reminder that learning can be an antidote to future-regret.

Perhaps we can make it a habit to mentally time-travel to our future selves and ask what we wish we had done differently, who we wish we had spent more time with, and what we wish we had learned sooner, and bring the answers into our present-day lives as intentions.

With intention, we can carve out the time we need. We can prioritise and plan. We can seize opportunities as they arise.

Instead of waiting for later, I hope when you catch a glimpse of something magical, you go ahead and ask the question, say the thing, spend the time. Learn now, and let it shape you.

If you’d like to delve deeper into all the lessons from the renovation, consider upgrading here to support my work and access all the bite-sized observations from each day below.

“Trying to shape our lives in such a way that we avoid regrets is futile. Even if you did everything perfectly, there will always be foreclosures and failings we have to live with.”

Read more about what to do with regret →

A nice thing from a cherished paid subscriber:

“Every time On Things lands in my inbox I find myself breathing deeper to read and absorb your little moments and observations from each day.”



— Amy Lovat , reader, writer of Read Your Feelings , and author of the brilliant new book Big Feelings !

Enjoy scrolling through the latest batch of daily things below—the renovation edition!