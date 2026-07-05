“If we can extend the meaning of obscure to mean covered up by dailiness, glorious dailiness, shameful dailiness, dailiness that is difficult to figure out, that is not always clear until a long time afterward. Obscure: not readily noticed, easily understood, or clearly expressed. Which is a pretty good definition of life.” — Mary Ruefle, I Remember, I Remember

We live inside our days.

It’s what we have—the various textures, exchanges, and movements between the hours.

And yet, so often, the day gets away. We miss so much. We find ourselves elsewhere in worry or rumination.

Our days can hold so much wonder and meaning, though being inside them can sometimes feel mundane and directionless. We don’t really know how each day will unfold. We don’t know how anyone else is getting through theirs.

How do we learn to embrace the ebb and flow, and open ourselves to a greater sense of possibility?

As a companion to this newsletter, I’ve just launched the trailer for a new podcast to explore exactly that.

Each day is a container for our lives—our inner life, our love life, our creative life, our social life, our private life, and our vital life. But so often we reduce it all to a to-do list.

This podcast, alongside the newsletter, will shift the focus from what we do, to what we encounter—observations, feelings, and exchanges with our internal and external world.

Each episode will be an intimate lecture shaped by a daily observation practice I’ve kept for over 1,000 days. The podcast will deepen these reflections and be a place to sit with the things we do not readily notice, understand, or always express, but that are there, nonetheless, quietly shaping it all—our desires, regrets, pleasures, tensions, and the things that are still unfolding.

To follow along, subscribe wherever you like to listen including Substack, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, iHeart and more.

I’m looking forward to dwelling in the rhythms of our days together—and the many lives we find within them.

More soon!