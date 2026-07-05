Introducing Dailyness

Host Madeleine Dore (previously Routines & Ruts and A social life, with friends) introduces a new podcast exploring how to find more meaning and connection inside our days.

Dailyness shifts the focus from what we do, to what we encounter—various quandaries, feelings, and exchanges with our internal and external worlds.

As a companion to her best-selling Substack newsletter Dailyness, each episode is an intimate lecture on the textures of daily life—from distraction and longing, to friendship, solitude, and the possibilities hiding in the ordinary.

Drawing on a decade of work on routines, creativity, and the small stumbles of everyday living, Madeleine extends her personal observation practice to inspire more attention, reflection, and presence.