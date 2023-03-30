The key is said to be consistency. Go to bed at the same time each night. Wake at the same time every day, no matter what.

What?

What if you’re exhausted? What if you’re depressed? What if your baby was crying all night and now you’re finally both asleep?

Personally, I’ve always thought the what matters. I’ve never been a particularly early riser because my sleep schedule shifts depending on what happens in my days—and I want the sleep more than I want the worm.

I also just love sleep. I love being in bed. I love cosy mornings. I want to spend hours petting my own brain. Often I find I do wake early naturally, but the sleep inertia will be difficult to resist, and so, when the day’s schedule allows, I’ll fall back into slumber. I always feel groggy after that, so I’ve searched for ways to resist that heavy-lidded feeling, but it doesn’t seem to come into the sleep hygiene literature. How do you become a morning person if the opportunity to sleep a little longer is there, so you’ll take it?

Then I stumbled on the secret to becoming an early morning person.

Last autumn, I was on a writing residency in France. My Parisian friend Anne-Laure had just bought a petit seven-bedroom hotel as if channelling Diane Lane in Under the Tuscan Sun, but that’s a wonderful story for another day. She was slowly doing up the rooms to turn into an artist residency, so I was the first, very fortunate guinea-pig resident.

In my first weeks, I stopped drinking alcohol and read a lot about addiction. I realised I don’t have a stopper. Was it possible not to have a starter, either?

The days became shorter. I started eating dinner at 5 pm. There wasn’t any evening entertainment in the tiny village—no parties, no events, no distractions—so we’d read by the fire or chat and scroll on our phones in the evening. I’d be in bed by 8 pm, watching episodes of Friends to lull me to sleep.

The next morning my eyes would open. At 6.50. At 6.20. At 5.55. In one swift motion I’d pull the blanket away, swing my legs onto the hardwood floor, and glide into my day.

I was startled at myself. My friend was in awe. And I’d have to explain that I wasn’t usually like this. I’m not an early morning person. My whole life, I’ve got up at the last minute possible.

But thinking back, I realised there’d been times like this before. Times when I’d wake early and float out of bed. And I realised they had something in common: I’m a morning person when my life is pared back.

Here I was, living in a tiny village in France with no social distractions, nothing to do but write, eat and walk each day, no job to go to like my friend had, no mortgage to think about, no crying child in the middle of the night, no lover rustling next to me, no noise or light pollution, no hangover.

Of course I can be a morning person when life is simple!

I was living a smooth, uncomplicated life. That’s the one thing that finally worked.

We berate ourselves for not getting up early, not having a consistent bedtime, not rising effortlessly out of bed when what I discovered is needed for that to work is a frictionless day, and—dream residencies aside—who has that?

This isn’t to say our lives have to be perfect in order for us to be an early riser. Different things work for different people. But there is a relief in acknowledging the hidden advantages and aspirational trappings.

Sometimes life eases us into particular rhythms, sometimes it forces us. We can be an early riser because we have to be. At other times, we might long for a certain routine or compare ourselves without seeing the scaffolding that supports it.

Six months on, I am back in a city—London—and no longer an early riser. Life is less straightforward. It is also a lot bigger.

The time in France was beautiful—it was early mornings, writing, experimenting, long walks up a hill, devouring books and podcasts, cooking, long drives, going to the market and barely speaking a word to anyone besides Anne-Laure due to my lack of French.

My brief life as an early riser was small, containable, and frictionless. But it was just a season. I wasn’t transformed into a better person because I was rising before the sun—I was simply doing what felt easeful and good in the moment.

Life here is less containable—and yet it’s just as delicious. I’m still not drinking, but some nights I’ll get in late and sleep late. I’ll have a restless sleep. I’ll be zapped from the day because the day has more in it.

I’ve reverted to being higgledy-piggledy with my waking times. And I’m okay with it. Meeting this aspirational version of myself showed me that it’s less about maintaining a perfect routine and more about adjusting to life’s seasons and feeling good within them.

Sometimes I glide out of bed; sometimes I snooze. Some days are more contained and uniform, and others are unwieldy and surprising. The important thing is that I now know I can feel good about the day—no matter what.