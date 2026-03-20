The translation of the Latin idiom ‘carpe diem’ is commonly mistaken—it’s not to seize the day, but rather pick, pluck, or gather.

When things feel unruly or out of control, I find this reframe to be a comfort.

To seize is akin to optimising at all costs—to force, to rush, to compete.

Yet to “gather ye rosebuds while ye may” is a matter of observation—to notice what is ripening, what is ready, what is within reach.

In the swirl of distraction, busyness, or overwhelm, picking just a moment is not only achievable, it is an antidote to the very disconnect we can feel in our days.

For over half a decade, I researched how to untangle productivity from our sense of worth. I conducted hundreds of interviews. Started a podcast. Published a book. I knew the theory intimately—I just needed a way to live it.

So a few years ago, I began a practice of simply observing the moments and plucking just one thing from the day. It might be a snippet of conversation with a friend, a joyful encounter I noticed, or even an obstacle or irritation I want to reframe.

Standalone, these are mostly ordinary moments. But together, they’ve created a bouquet of the profound and the poignant that can be found in everyday life.

What began as a small ritual is now a practice I’ve honed for over 1,000 days. To honour this milestone, I’ve compiled seven things I’ve learned from this daily observation practice.

And, if you'd like to go deeper and build your own, I’ve just opened the doors to my first-ever live seminar on observation—where I’ll be sharing everything I've learned about how to make it work in your own daily life.

Register now

7 LESSONS FROM A DAILY OBSERVATION PRACTICE

1. Pick the moment

This daily practice of observation is really a way of asking myself, what is ripe today?

I’ve found this question takes the pressure off—it’s not about making the most of every single day, but rather observing the ebb and flow within it.

Whenever doubt creeps in and taking note of one small thing feels insignificant, I remind myself that picking just a small moment to reflect on is the very thing that makes a practice sustainable and accessible.

Some days we don’t have the time or patience to fill three pages of a journal with a stream of consciousness, but on those days, to pluck something small can be enough.

2. Aim for fluidity over consistency

Consistency has long eluded me as a writer.

Though it might sound counterintuitive, it’s when I let go of the idea of being consistent that a more consistent-appearing practice emerges.

Instead of aiming for consistency, I started to aim for fluidity—a flow that honours the changeability of the moments.

This approach stems from the writing advice of Walt Whitman: “The secret of it all, is to write in the gush, the throb, the flood, of the moment—to put things down without deliberation—without worrying about their style—without waiting for a fit time or place.”



Instead of waiting for the perfect time to write, I simply observe the moment as it unfolds, dashing off notes in my phone or pocket notebook. Sometimes there is just a trickle, sometimes there is a gush. Intensity varies, but over time, the stream appears steady.

3. Simply observe over forcing gratefulness

Gratefulness, or appreciation, is no doubt one of the most beneficial attributes we can cultivate. And yet, many of the practices have at times felt hollow. Listing three things at the end of the day can feel empty, or at darker times, too much of a leap.

We might not always possess the wherewithal to be grateful, exactly, but we can be curious observers of the various textures we encounter in our moments.

Sometimes it’s a moment of delight. Sometimes it’s a moment of confusion. Sometimes it’s a moment of dissatisfaction.

By simply observing the diversity of the moments, we can bring a sense of presence and perspective into our days without needing to force something into a certain mould.

4. Zoom out to find connection and clarity

Over the years, I’ve come to see that the most meaningful part of this practice is not so much the daily writing, but rather the connections between the observations.

Even just a week of observation can create a domino effect: observation leads to reflection, which leads to seeing patterns and perspectives, which lead to clarity, which leads to discernment and better decisions. Over time, with this insight, you can bring more of what you want into your day, and life.

When we zoom out, not only can we find various connections between our observations, but a greater understanding of our inner and outer worlds—you feel more resourced, more attuned, more appreciative and, ultimately, more wise.

5. Find wonder, delight and synchronicity in the ordinary

By paying more attention to the mundane—to the conversations I overhear, to the distractions, the small irritants—a certain kind of magic emerges.

When we observe without judgement or pressure, we are more open to the delights, synchronicities and wonders of ordinary life. One moment I can be thinking of a friend as I drift off to sleep, only to receive a text from them the following morning. One day I can be lamenting a neighbour’s mess, only to notice it’s tidied the next week.

Over time, we build a repository of wonder, and become the kind of people who notice more of the magic in the mundane.

6. Count what you did do, rather than what you didn’t

So often, a day well spent is equated with how much was ticked off a to-do list. We forget there are many lives within our days—our work life is nestled in with our parenting life, social life, love life, health life, and inner life.

This simple approach has not only helped me capture moments, but it’s helped me reframe the measure of a day. Instead of a day being narrowed to what we achieved, we can expand it to what we saw, heard, felt, touched, learned, or created.

Even on days that are distracted, rushed, or uneventful, we can find something within them to observe, reflect, and learn from.

7. Realise meaning is made in the moments

We might not be able to solve the world’s problems all at once, but we can observe and shape our moments—and in turn ourselves.

Instead of scrolling through other people’s lives, we can scroll through our own days.

Instead of simply filling our days, we can find moments of fulfilment within them.

Instead of experiencing guilt about not doing enough, we can feel empowered to do what we can.

All we have is the moments. They might not seem like much, but they make up our days, which in turn make up our lives. We can do our best to pick, pluck, and gather what we can.

An invitation to gather the moments

In my first-ever live seminar, I’ll share how to use daily observation to escape the scroll, capture moments, and find more presence, clarity, and meaning in the everyday.

Can’t make it live? No problem—the recording will be in your inbox within 24 hours, and yours to watch, pause, and return to whenever suits you.

Details

A one-hour​ seminar​ happening live on:

🇺🇸 Wed 1 April — 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT

🇬🇧 Wed 1 April — 9pm GMT

🇦🇺 Thu 2 April — 8am AEDT

Unlimited replay access for those who register

Ticket price:

Early-bird: ~$40 USD ($59 AUD)

Regular: ~$55 USD ($79 AUD)

Register