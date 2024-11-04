A thing I wrote recently

Things from the day: 21 Oct — 3 Nov

Monday 21 October

A comment exchange with

is a reminder to nurture what’s already here. There is so much emphasis on growing and doing more, but tending to

—this moment, this person, this desire—can be enough.

Tuesday 22 October

A turning point for my friend Bethany’s training as an actor was performing in a Chekhov play during university. Years later, she met up with the director who remembered what was so distinctive about her performance: most actors play the character as if her life is over, whereas Bethany played it as if it’s just beginning.

At any point, something can be the beginning of our lives, not the end.

Wednesday 23 October