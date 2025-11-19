“At some point in your childhood,” as the adage goes, “you and your friends went outside to play together for the last time, and nobody knew it.”



The vast majority of the things we do for the last time will pass by like this— unannounced and unnoticed.

Occasionally, hindsight might reveal our lasts and prompt us to wonder why we didn’t do things differently.

There’s a last-time meditation popular amongst stoics where you perform an activity as if it’s the last time to feel more present, connected and appreciative.

What if this were the last time you washed the dishes? What if this were the last time you visited the country town where your grandparents grew up? What if this were the last time you spent an afternoon sitting around aimlessly with a friend?

Maybe even the things we might usually avoid, we’d embrace if we knew it was the last time. As Michael Singer writes in The Untethered Soul:

“Imagine a person in a hospital bed who has just been told they have a week to live - if it were raining outside, they would want to feel the rain just once more. For them, that would be the most precious thing. But you don’t want to feel the rain. You run and cover up.”

While meditating on our lasts can help us better appreciate things, I also think it would be an unrealistic expectation for the human mind to make it a sole preoccupation. It might also become rather insufferable—our barista might get tired of us always thanking them profusely every time we order a strong flat white in case it’s our last.

Rather than thinking about our impermanence all the time, such wisdom often appears to us in flashes that are, in part, dazzling because of their spontaneous and limited appearance.

I’m reminded of what writer

described as an ‘airport state of mind’ in an episode of

.

“… You know when you are saying goodbye to someone you love at the airport and you get all soft? You’re like, “Oh my god, I hardly knew ya?” You know that feeling? What if that’s the truth? That, times ten, is the mode that we should exist in all the time.”

That mode of full presence, of dazzling aliveness, comes in waves. As Saunders continues, on other days, we are just habitually ourselves, and there is a big gap between the airport state of mind and our everyday state of mind.

What we can do is work to narrow that gap as best we can, adds Saunders:

“… my regret would be how much time did I spend in a regular old stupid habitual mindset taking everything for granted versus this exalted state of being tenderised to the people you care about…”

When we are in this exalted, tender state is perhaps the time to act on wishes we find ourselves delaying—the dinner party you’ve been meaning to organise, the trip you’ve been meaning to take, the draft proposal you’ve been meaning to send.

And then, when such a state passes as all things pass, we must remember we are human, and to be human is to err.

We will rush through things, we will forget, we will be imperfect, we will take people for granted, we will be preoccupied and too busy. We will regret, we will grieve, we will feel guilty. And we will learn.

If You Knew

By Ellen Bass

What if you knew you’d be the last

to touch someone?

If you were taking tickets, for example,

at the theater, tearing them,

giving back the ragged stubs,

you might take care to touch that palm,

brush your fingertips

along the life line’s crease.

When a man pulls his wheeled suitcase

too slowly through the airport, when

the car in front of me doesn’t signal,

when the clerk at the pharmacy

won’t say Thank you, I don’t remember

they’re going to die.

A friend told me she’d been with her aunt.

They’d just had lunch and the waiter,

a young gay man with plum black eyes,

joked as he served the coffee, kissed

her aunt’s powdered cheek when they left.

Then they walked half a block and her aunt

dropped dead on the sidewalk.

How close does the dragon’s spume

have to come? How wide does the crack

in heaven have to split?

What would people look like

if we could see them as they are,

soaked in honey, stung and swollen,

reckless, pinned against time?

