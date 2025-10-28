In my early twenties, I dreamed of owning a vintage and recycled fashion store. I switched degrees from journalism to commerce, wrote out a business plan, collected clothing, secured the domain name for “Madeleine’s Dresser”, designed a logo and landing page, and printed pastel matte business cards. But I never set up shop.

I hadn’t thought through what the dream would actually entail. I found the bulk of the day-to-day work—cleaning, steaming, measuring and documenting the clothing to put on Etsy—tedious. I wanted a beautiful space, but not a day dictated by opening hours. I wanted to foster community, but not the customer service.

It turns out that I’m not alone. Many people become lost in the fantasy of an alternative path and oversimplify what that actually entails.

of

refers to the

, explaining how it’s common to hear people who don’t like their jobs say something like

without asking themselves things like where they’d source the coffee beans, which mugs to stock, how to schedule shifts and so on.

“The point of the Coffee Beans Procedure is this: if you can’t answer those questions, if you don’t even find them interesting, then you should not open a coffee shop, because this is how you will spend your days as a cafe owner,” writes Adam.

I just want to run a little coffee shop

Unpacking helps us recognise the particulars, and whether those particulars are well-suited to our own particulars—our idiosyncrasies.

The thing is, we rarely take the time to ask ourselves what those particulars are: to dare to ask, do I even like this thing?

This isn’t to say we can forgo everything we don’t like—and sometimes, we don’t have a choice about what we do, be it seasonal or circumstantial—but in the things we do have the choice about, we can cultivate an awareness about which daydreams are expired, ideas are borrowed, or plans are far removed from our actual wants and desires.

Part of this awareness comes from trying things in the first place; taking a step towards our goal means we can experience first-hand whether we actually like the process or work it involves.

You may well find delight in the cleaning, steaming and measuring; the coffee beans, mugs and scheduling shifts. Or you might not.

Eventually, I took my pile of clothes to a market and sold the majority of my collection.

When I let the dream go, I could see my true likes much clearer—I enjoyed the act of collecting, and that didn’t have to be a physical thing. It could be anything.

I collected words. I collected interviews. I collected stories. Now, the thing I love most about my writing is collecting things from the day. There is still tedium with writing as a profession, but it’s a tedium I enjoy more than I resent.

That’s the question to keep returning to, and we can ask it any time, of anything: Do I even like the thing?

Do I even like yoga, or is there another way to achieve the fitness or strength I desire?

Do I even like parties, or is there another way to connect with people and find community?

Do I even like this self-designed curriculum of classics, or is there something else I’d like to be reading?

When you start to see what’s a should, an expired daydream or fantasy, you can also see what’s left. What’s real. There, you’ll likely find a new thread. Follow it. Allow for the true desire to emerge.

Lying in a Hammock at William Duffy’s Farm in Pine Island, Minnesota

by James Wright

Over my head, I see the bronze butterfly,

Asleep on the black trunk,

Blowing like a leaf in green shadow.

Down the ravine behind the empty house,

The cowbells follow one another

Into the distances of the afternoon.

To my right,

In a field of sunlight between two pines,

The droppings of last year’s horses

Blaze up into golden stones.

I lean back, as the evening darkens and comes on.

A chicken hawk floats over, looking for home.

I have wasted my life.

