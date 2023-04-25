A few years ago, I collected 30 lessons I’d learned in 30 years.

The process informed a ritual of reflection for each birthday since. Year by year, I have been adding to this list to remind myself that we are always learning and unlearning.

Many of my notes from previous years have since been expanded in my book I Didn’t Do The Thing Today, so this compilation may serve as a refresher if you have read it, or a taster if you haven’t—plus something new for us all to hold for the year ahead.