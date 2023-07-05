“Your doubt may become a good quality if you train it. It must become knowing, it must become critical.”

— Rainer Maria Rilke

Sometimes when we are about to embark on something new, we can find ourselves swimming in the sea of self-doubt.

When I’ve been in that position and expressed my feelings, I’ve often been met by the well-meaning sentiment to stop doubting myself. As advice, it’s comforting, but not always constructive.

The thing is, when we are doing something for the first time, we have no idea what’s in store and how our experience will measure up. Such unknowns naturally bring uncertainty, which naturally brings doubt. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

We’re so quick to try and rid ourselves and others of the uncomfortable feelings that accompany doubt, we can overlook what those feelings are revealing to us.

Perhaps we don’t need to eradicate doubt, but leave room for it.

Doubt as discernment

“Nobody tells this to people who are beginners, I wish someone told me. All of us who do creative work, we get into it because we have good taste. But there is this gap.” — Ira Glass

Doubt is sometimes just discernment.

It can alert us to the skills we might be missing, what preparation needs to be done, and what requires more patience.

As Ira Glass put it, there is always a gap between our taste (or discernment) and our competency. “For the first couple years you make stuff, it’s just not that good. It’s trying to be good, it has potential, but it’s not. But your taste, the thing that got you into the game, is still killer. And your taste is why your work disappoints you.”

Doubt can be a forecast of such disappointment, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try—trying is the only thing that can help bridge the gap. As Glass continues, “It is only by going through a volume of work that you will close that gap, and your work will be as good as your ambitions.”

There will be times we will inevitably discover that we aren’t good enough, but this can motivates us to gain more experience, rather than shy away from it.

This process can take a while. It often takes longer to settle into a new job than we think, or a project might never possess the special quality we hope to cultivate—but it might inform the next.

There is a certain humility to doubt. We can admit our inexperience to ourselves, and acknowledge its place in the process rather than trying to rid ourselves of it completely.

Doubt as a motivator to gain experience

“You will do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm.” ― Colette

For many of us, doubt leaves us feeling like a fraud. Commonly known as imposter syndrome, it can make us reluctant to admit what we don't yet know, lest anyone realise we're a terrible fraud.

But maybe we’d all be less afraid of being found out if it was more socially acceptable to admit what we don’t know—because, well, most of us are still learning.

We tend to falsely equate confidence with competence, but the only thing that brings competence is experience. Doing something we’re bad at allows us to gain experience, and through such experiences we gain the confidence to do it again.

So what comes before the experience is not confidence, but courage. Precisely, I think, the courage to be a fool. As Ethan Hawke puts it in his TED Talk, you have to be willing to play the fool: “Don’t read the book that you should read, read the book you want to read, and don't listen to the music that you used to like. You know, take some time to listen to some new music, take some time to talk to somebody that you don't normally talk to. I guarantee if you do that, you will feel foolish. That's the point. Play the fool.”

Playing the fool brings you into contact with the part of yourself that does things not to be great or clever or likeable, but because you want to. Sometimes we just need to share things, do things, create things even if nobody else is paying attention.

In all this doubt, we can forget the point of it all, which is just to enjoy it. As I’ve said before, success is enjoying whatever you set out to do.

The context of doubt

“If you would be a real seeker after truth, it is necessary that at least once in your life you doubt, as far as possible, all things.” — Rene Descartes

Doubt is a natural part of being a human in the world who is trying things, but it can also be exacerbated by the context.

This has been acknowledged brilliantly in recent years with viral pieces including Stop Telling Women They Have Imposter Syndrome by Ruchika Tulshyan and Jodi-Ann Burey. As they explore, there are hundreds of ‘solutions’ to imposter syndrome, but what’s less explored is why imposter syndrome exists in the first place: “The impact of systemic racism, classism, xenophobia, and other biases was categorically absent when the concept of imposter syndrome was developed.”

As the article continues, “Imposter syndrome directs our view toward fixing women at work instead of fixing the places where women work.”

The historical and cultural context can be a breeding ground for doubt because it was built that way. It’s a mould built for some at the cost of excluding others.

And when the problem is placed on the individual rather than the mould, the solution is often to work harder, be better, and prove yourself. But as Leslie Jamison explored in The Dubious Rise of Imposter Syndrome, it’s a hamster wheel: “A sense of impending failure that inspires frenzied hard work, and short-lived gratification when failure is staved off, quickly followed by the return of the old conviction that failure is imminent.”

So how do we know the difference between doubting ourselves because we don’t have the experience yet, and the doubt bred in a contextual or societal construct?

I don’t have the answer, but perhaps there is a difference between doubting and distrusting ourselves. In that case, trust in ourselves can help us gain the experience we might be missing, or acknowledge the experience we do have—and thereby show the cracks in the context instead of in ourselves.

Some cures for doubt

“Doubt increases with inaction. Clarity reveals itself in momentum. Growth comes from progress. For all these reasons, begin.” — Brendon Burchard

Perhaps the cure to doubt is to embrace being a beginner.

We spend a lot of time worrying about things—where something will lead, what we will do next, and whether we are good enough.

Yet for all the time we spend lamenting not being good enough, we could just be getting on with it, which is the very thing that increases our chances of eventually being good enough.

People are doing things they doubt all the time, and to borrow advice from Jennifer Coolidge, sometimes the best cure to doubt is seek out such attempts. As the White Lotus star recalls seeing a terrible production of Oliver, “I felt like the seas had parted; I felt like I had a chance in this world.”

Sometimes we can benefit from an occasional dose of delusion ourselves and do things we aren’t quite ready for. As Aubrey Plaza said, “There's something about delusions that are really helpful when you want to do stuff that seems impossible.”

Where doubt can point us to what skills may need to be refined, delusion can aid us in the very attempt to do new things and continue to expand.

And hopefully we’ll keep greeting new doubts, because we keep greeting new things.

