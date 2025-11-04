There’s nothing more thrilling than an idea—when it starts to fizz inside you, when the possibilities expand, when the potential pulsates.

Maybe it’s an idea for a creative project, an event or gathering, a move to a different city; ideas are thrilling because they bring the promise of something new.

Yet new-idea energy can be a fickle thing. Excitement can morph into anxiety, vitality can be deflated by comparison, and action can be blocked by doubt.

It’s a delicate tension. Our ability to think is what allows for the fizz of new ideas, yet overthinking can squash them.

Overthinking wears many guises: worry, rumination, indecision, envy, stuckness. It can lead us to imagine the worst-case scenario at the end of the road before we even take a single step.

Even though such forms of overthinking tend to create an inner tangle, it’s understandable why so many of us share this tendency. It’s our very nature to problem-solve, seek understanding, and prepare.

As the opening line in Metaphysics by Aristotle outlines, “All humans by nature desire to know.” We want to know if an idea is the right one, if a decision is the correct path. We want certainty, guarantees, reassurance, and our mind spins until we can find it.



The trouble is, there are some answers we cannot find by thinking alone—we need to experience something in order to know more. We need to start writing the book for the book to reveal itself, host the first event, explore a new city.

Sometimes I know the next step I need to take, but I continue to overthink to get out of taking that step. I convince myself I need more time, more clarity, when really I just need to get on with it.



What’s been most helpful for me is to really notice the difference between thinking and overthinking. The latter brings worries, projections, and inertia. The former, when done with intention, can be the thing that helps us learn.

Sometimes replaying a conversation—intermittently cringing at myself and pondering what I could have done differently—can be part of the learning before I let go.

Similarly, with our ideas—where overthinking might sabotage our efforts—a bit more thinking time allows our ideas to develop.

We’re not really afforded the space to ponder things, to inspect them, to explore. There is pressure to get over things quickly, and yet there are things we miss when we rush through reflection.

Staying with things a little longer adds depth to our emotional landscape—a touch of empathy here, some resilience there.

But then, in concert with this, we must remember to act, to follow the fizz and try something, and see if you like it before your mind convinces you otherwise.

15 things on overthinking from the archive

1.

Thursday 23 March, 2023 | Why do I get so caught up in wondering if something will work out when the worst-case scenario is something I can handle?

2.

Friday 14 April, 2023 | I ask a friend how they are going with something difficult in their life, and he says I cannot solve the problem today so what’s the point in worrying about it today?

3.

Tuesday 30 May, 2023 | Sometimes you need to put a decision on the sidelines until you have clarity on what it is you desire.

4.

Thursday 8 June, 2023 | A note to self: When trying to solve a problem—particularly one involving other people’s motives—try to remember Occam’s razor: we should favour the simplest explanation with the fewest assumptions.

5.

Tuesday 12 September, 2023 | Overheard: “Like when we bundle socks, I wonder if trying to constantly hold it together weakens our ability to do so?”

6.

Saturday 30 September, 2023 | A fellow freelancer asks me what keeps me out of my head. I could say things like running, seeing friends, reading, therapy and so on. But really, the most helpful thing is simply embracing that I live in my head and even on the days I might feel clouded by comparison or insecurity, it’s also part of the slow process of getting to know myself.

7.

Thursday 5 October, 2023 | Overheard: “If he is confusing you, maybe that’s because he is confused?”

8.

Thursday 12 October, 2023 | Sometimes I think it’s such a shame we can’t see ourselves the way others see us—our view is always abstracted, distorted, muffled, like the sound of our own voice in our head.

9.

Monday 4 March, 2024 | Planning can sometimes just be worry with a calendar.



10.

Sunday 10 March, 2024 | I realise my default is to run through the worst-case scenario with things, when I could just as easily run through the best-case scenario.

11.

Tuesday 21 May, 2024 | Instead of ruminating on accidental hurts, unintentional disappointments, or mistakes, my friend now tells herself: “That was really human of me, I’m going to try to repair it as best I can, and then I’m going to move on.”

12.

Wednesday 31 July, 2024 | Is this thing actually the problem, or is it just an easier problem for my mind to fixate on?

13.

Wednesday 14 August, 2024 | Things I’m trying to remember: feelings of guilt, shame and regret point to living in the past. Fear, worry and anxiety point to living in the future. Clarity, acceptance and joy point to the present.

14.

Monday 26 August, 2024 | Perhaps instead of looking for certainty, we can seek clarity.

15.

Thursday 2 October, 2025 | I finished reading Energy Rising by neuropsychologist Dr. Julia DiGangi and wrote down this line: “Be an information seeker, not a reassurance seeker.”